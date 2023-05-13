Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSBI. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 310.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 185.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 95.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

MSBI stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $412.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.85. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Midland States Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $41,808.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,378.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard Dean Bingham purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $99,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,705. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $41,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,822 shares in the company, valued at $805,378.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $156,886 and have sold 4,800 shares valued at $108,272. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $25.50 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

Further Reading

