Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLGT. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2,760.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 582,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,357,000 after purchasing an additional 95,645 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 876.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 41,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 829.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 1.55. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $65.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.44 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FLGT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded by Ming Hsieh on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

