Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,929,000 after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 115.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,638,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,341,000 after acquiring an additional 877,727 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 21.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,566,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after buying an additional 271,642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 174.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after buying an additional 848,383 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 866.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,189,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,856,000 after buying an additional 1,066,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PWSC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -122.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.97.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $161.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other PowerSchool news, Director Corp Onex sold 4,295,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $86,602,098.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,118,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,741,359.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Corp Onex sold 4,295,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $86,602,098.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,118,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,741,359.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $27,040.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,001.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,460,092 shares of company stock valued at $89,807,514 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.