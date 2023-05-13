Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 92.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $38.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $861.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.66. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $49.65.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.58 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apogee Enterprises news, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl acquired 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $55,694.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,209. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $61,018.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,442.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl bought 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,694.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,209. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

