Shell Asset Management Co. Has $107,000 Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 881,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,480,000 after acquiring an additional 433,553 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 953,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,242,000 after buying an additional 310,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,094,000 after buying an additional 234,279 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 414.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 159,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,576.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 153,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:VSTO opened at $27.66 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $740.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.36 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 28.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $744,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,643.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,035 shares of company stock worth $784,917. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

