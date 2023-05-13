Shell Asset Management Co. Has $108,000 Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on PCRX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $65.71. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $171.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

