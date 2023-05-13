Shell Asset Management Co. Has $129,000 Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at $4,286,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter worth $373,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth $2,197,000. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 101,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 14.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.29 million. Research analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities. The company was founded by Douglas L.

