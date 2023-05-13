Shell Asset Management Co. Has $132,000 Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth $2,666,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,085,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,491,000 after buying an additional 348,096 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VCYT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Veracyte Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.37 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $32.40.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veracyte

In other Veracyte news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $749,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,681 shares in the company, valued at $940,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

