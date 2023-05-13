Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $88.85 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.30 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.25.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $529.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.43 million. Research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 7,680 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $689,356.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,365.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,234.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,480 shares of company stock worth $2,450,769 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

