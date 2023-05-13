Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 22,155,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,599,000 after buying an additional 4,600,568 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,167,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,406 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1,043.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,765 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,813,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 292.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,347,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGO opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.11.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EGO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.90 target price on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

