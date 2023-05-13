Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 311.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,280,000 after purchasing an additional 369,427 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 33.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 41.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $54.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.56.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $202.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $136,145.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $136,145.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,145 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,288 over the last 90 days. 40.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

