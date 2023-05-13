Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Embecta were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMBC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at $647,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Embecta in the third quarter worth $1,197,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Embecta in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Embecta in the third quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Embecta alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David F. Melcher bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Embecta Stock Up 6.1 %

Embecta stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. Embecta Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.31.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.77 million. Embecta had a net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Embecta Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

About Embecta

(Get Rating)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.