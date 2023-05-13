Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $238,002,000 after purchasing an additional 549,574 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,684,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,333,000 after acquiring an additional 352,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,405,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,062,000 after acquiring an additional 86,181 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,435,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,433,000 after acquiring an additional 158,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,771,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,789,000 after acquiring an additional 31,955 shares during the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of KAR stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KAR. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

About KAR Auction Services

(Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.