Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,015 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Griffon were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GFF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 143.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Griffon by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Griffon during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Griffon by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Griffon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Griffon Price Performance

Griffon stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.55. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $43.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.53. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 40.44% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $710.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.79%.

Griffon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

