Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,274 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Emfo LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 36,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Compass Diversified

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Elias Sabo bought 14,144 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $265,482.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,093.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. acquired 5,092 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $91,503.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,942,974 shares in the company, valued at $142,735,242.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elias Sabo bought 14,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $265,482.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,093.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

CODI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE CODI opened at $20.17 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.75.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $594.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.74 million. On average, research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 109.89%.

About Compass Diversified

(Get Rating)

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

