Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,429 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000.

BLMN stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.88. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLMN. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

