Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 14,903 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,903 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Up 0.8 %

CME stock opened at $184.95 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $212.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.23.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.