Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 207 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,491,000 after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after purchasing an additional 556,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,247,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,033,000 after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NPO opened at $94.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.79. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.14 and a one year high of $127.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.51.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.40 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. EnPro Industries’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at EnPro Industries

In other news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt acquired 790 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.75 per share, with a total value of $74,852.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt acquired 790 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.75 per share, with a total value of $74,852.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,639.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.