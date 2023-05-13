Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,185 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,714,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,678,000 after buying an additional 863,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after purchasing an additional 882,556 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,425,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,519,000 after purchasing an additional 204,338 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,713,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,019,000 after purchasing an additional 677,268 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $18.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.90) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.