Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,400 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,389 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after buying an additional 367,773 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,901 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 37.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 30,641 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on NovaGold Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 57.88 and a quick ratio of 57.88. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $6.98.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,984.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,984.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 39,799 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $255,111.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,776.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

