Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 397 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 66.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.90.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

BlackLine Price Performance

In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,392,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,574,958.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,392,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,574,958.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $30,602.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,944.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,255,421. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.66. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $79.23.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.22. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.