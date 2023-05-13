Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 407 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Select Medical by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Select Medical by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,311 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SEM opened at $28.26 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $32.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Select Medical had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Select Medical from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In other Select Medical news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $3,809,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,550 shares in the company, valued at $22,919,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $3,809,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,550 shares in the company, valued at $22,919,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,989,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,453,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,594 shares of company stock worth $5,589,511 over the last ninety days. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

