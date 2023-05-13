Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 412 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZTA. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Azenta during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Azenta during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Azenta by 165.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Azenta by 43.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Azenta during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Azenta stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a net margin of 349.08% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AZTA shares. Stephens lowered Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azenta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

