Shell Asset Management Co. Takes $128,000 Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in GameStop by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 333,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GameStop by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GME opened at $20.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of -0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $47.99.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 23.09% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

