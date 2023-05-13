Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,633,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,461,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 67.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after purchasing an additional 386,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $671,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,484 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth approximately $11,938,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.94.

In related news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMED opened at $75.97 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $131.32. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.30.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

