Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $610,000. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 47,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James C. Malone acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $152,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,752.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

NASDAQ CCSI opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.63. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $65.68. The firm has a market cap of $651.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 20.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. Equities analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

