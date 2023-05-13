Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 1,554.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Primoris Services by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,317 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Primoris Services by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,809 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Primoris Services by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 586,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 394,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter worth $5,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRIM shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.77.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 9.72%.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $169,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $273,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $409,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

