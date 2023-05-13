Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,359,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,948 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,237,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,617,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $219,330,000 after purchasing an additional 570,820 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,297,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,596,000 after buying an additional 497,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,983,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,456,000 after buying an additional 395,166 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDS opened at $7.41 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $18.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $833.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -139.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.

