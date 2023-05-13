Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,707,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,039,000 after buying an additional 507,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,696 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,388,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,196,000 after purchasing an additional 166,014 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,826,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,817,000 after purchasing an additional 948,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,624 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.58 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

Insider Activity at Valley National Bancorp

In related news, Director Marc J. Lenner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,643.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Marc J. Lenner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $30,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,643.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Lenner purchased 5,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,813.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,100 shares of company stock worth $85,929. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.