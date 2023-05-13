SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,732,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,233,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,606,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,056,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,303,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after purchasing an additional 193,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $24.48 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $861.30 million, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 54.17% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. The business had revenue of $31.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. Equities analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIBN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $54,025.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $54,025.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $86,723.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,886,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 343,346 shares of company stock valued at $7,320,750. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

