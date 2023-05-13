Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $5,181,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 89,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $97.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

