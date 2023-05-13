SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUS. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 75,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,655,000 after buying an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,186,000. Finally, Affinia Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $116.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.53. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $120.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

