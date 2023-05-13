SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) by 118.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,029 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GMF opened at $97.01 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a one year low of $83.13 and a one year high of $107.76. The firm has a market cap of $354.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.30.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

