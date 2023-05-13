Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Holdings Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

SPR opened at $23.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.64. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $38.55.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.38). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.79.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

