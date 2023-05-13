Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,793,000 after buying an additional 68,953 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 44.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,642,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,636 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 44.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,572,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after acquiring an additional 205,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,270,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,731,000 after purchasing an additional 140,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.79.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $23.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.64. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.