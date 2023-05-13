Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,957 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE SWK opened at $78.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $123.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 71.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.