State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,790 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 18.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 359,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 31.1% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $189.97 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $136.61 and a 12-month high of $209.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.51 and its 200 day moving average is $179.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.26 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total transaction of $64,954.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

