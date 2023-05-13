State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 3,206 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.09.

MTZ stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.76. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $103.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -593.69 and a beta of 1.37.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

