State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 720 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kirby were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,407,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,043,000 after buying an additional 1,163,601 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,486,000 after buying an additional 358,355 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,620,000 after buying an additional 225,645 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,120,000 after buying an additional 208,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 754.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after buying an additional 191,783 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

KEX opened at $70.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.89. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $76.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.31.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $750.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rocky Dewbre purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,767. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rocky Dewbre bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,767. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $55,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 675 shares in the company, valued at $50,105.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,156 shares of company stock worth $1,098,206 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

