State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 940 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Westlake were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at about $746,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Westlake by 282.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 27,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake by 23.3% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Westlake Price Performance

Westlake stock opened at $114.47 on Friday. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $137.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

Westlake Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

See Also

