State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,670 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.85 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,623,924 shares in the company, valued at $849,630,587.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,158,214 shares of company stock worth $47,244,828. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FYBR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.