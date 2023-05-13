State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,694 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 3.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOH. Compass Point downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $85.45.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $229.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.67 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

In related news, Director Alicia E. Moy bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,087.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

