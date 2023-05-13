State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,022 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOKF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

BOK Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

BOKF opened at $75.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $110.85.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.74 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 26.29%. BOK Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In other news, CFO Martin E. Grunst bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin E. Grunst bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Armstrong bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,605. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,420 shares of company stock valued at $441,655. Corporate insiders own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.