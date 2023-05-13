State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 450,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 19.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 47.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLVT opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 148.89% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

