State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Erika T. Davis bought 2,950 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Erika T. Davis purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,753.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $223,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,950 shares of company stock valued at $624,868 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $44.03 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $53.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $590.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 20.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

