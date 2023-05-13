State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 190 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,536,000 after buying an additional 152,796 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,365 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,951,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,937,000 after purchasing an additional 246,779 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,144,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,519,000 after purchasing an additional 29,811 shares during the period.

AWI stock opened at $65.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.86 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AWI. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.63.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

