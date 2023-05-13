State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 2,060 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $86,098.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Down 0.3 %

Ryder System stock opened at $80.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.56. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.69 and a twelve month high of $102.36.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on R. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

Further Reading

