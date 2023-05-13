State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 90 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICUI shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICUI stock opened at $200.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.98. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.90 and a fifty-two week high of $212.43.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $578.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.60 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

