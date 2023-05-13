State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 360,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,620 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Price Performance

DKNG opened at $23.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,167.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 112,575 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $2,277,392.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 786,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,911,683.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,063,948 shares of company stock valued at $41,394,534. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DraftKings from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. MKM Partners downgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.28.

DraftKings Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

