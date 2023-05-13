State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 2.2 %

TNDM stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $75.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $41.28.

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at $138,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TNDM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

